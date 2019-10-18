Many venturing into liquor business in Telangana

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Fifty per cent of the applicants, who submitted forms for setting up wine shops in Telangana, were new entrants, officials said. This was found during the scrutiny of applications carried out by the Prohibition and Excise Department, which received an overwhelming response from liquor traders on the last day of submitting applications on Wednesday.

The department has not profiled the applicants yet, especially about their profession and educational background, but 50 per cent of them were found to be new to the business. An applicant may be a graduate, businessman or realtor, an official said.

One of the main reasons for newcomers to enter the business was that there is no scope for committing manipulation or financial irregularities while selling liquor. Right from placing an indent at the depot of Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited (TSBCL) online to stock delivery to the shop concerned, the department maintains all details. The hologram affixed on every bottle contains required details, giving no scope for financial irregularities even if there are three or four partners who jointly opened a wine shop.

Another factor that possibly developed interest among newcomers was easy profit. Also, the reason for the many applications in Hyderabad is stiff competition in erstwhile Ranga Reddy district where liquor sales are predominantly high.

Meanwhile, the department received over 48,000 applications from liquor traders for 2,216 shops for the licence period 2019-21. In Hyderabad, it received 1,499 applications for 179 shops. In erstwhile Ranga Reddy district, the department received 8,000 applications.

Officials said elaborate arrangements were made for conducting draw of lots for allotting liquor shops on Friday. In Hyderabad, it will be conducted at Maharana Pratap Function Hall in Amberpet. In Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the draw of lots will be organised at Ananthula Ramireddy Gardens at Bandlaguda.

