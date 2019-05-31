Many want to join BJP: Laxman

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: BJP State president K Lakshman said on Friday his party had the opportunity to win two-three more seats in Telangana, but lost them narrowly. Talking to media-persons in New Delhi, he attributed the party’s defeat in Mahabubnagar and Peddapalli Lok Sabaha constituencies to the delay in announcement of the nominees.

“On the whole, the support that the party received in the State was beyond our expectations,” he said. Leaders from different political parties — TRS, TDP and Congress — were keen on joining BJP and were in touch with the leadership, he said. The party is taking into its fold leaders known to be Modi supporters. He said BJP would emerge as a strong contender for power in Telangana by the next election, he said.