‘Manyam bandh’ peaceful in Kothagudem  

The bandh was called demanding the enactment of a law based on GO No 3 that offered hundred per cent reservation to tribal candidates in appointing teacher posts in agency villages

By | Published: 11:03 pm

Kothagudem: ‘Manyam bandh’ called by Tribal JAC on Tuesday passed off peacefully. The bandh was called demanding the enactment of a law based on GO No 3 that offered hundred per cent reservation to tribal candidates in appointing teacher posts in agency villages.

The GO No 3 was issued in 2000 by the then State government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh to help Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in securing teacher posts in schools in scheduled areas.

However, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has quashed the GO terming it ‘arbitrary’ in a ruling given in the last week of April this year while hearing a petition that sought to review the government order.

The bandh called by the tribal associations was supported by the CPI, CPM and CPI (ML) New Democracy. Bike rallies were taken out enforcing the bandh at Cherla, Yellandu and other places in the district. The police had to intervene when the activists tried to stop RTC buses.

Tribal leaders Punem Veerabhadram, Kunja Dharma, Chitti Babu, Murla Ramesh and others paid tributes to the statue of the tribal leaders Alluri Sita Rama Raju, Kumram Bheem and Dr BR Ambedkar at Bhadrachalam.

Speaking to the media, they wanted the State governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to pass an Act in the State Assemblies based on the GO to protect the rights of Adivasis. The governments must respond immediately, they said.

Adivasis displaced

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at Prashanth Nagar Gram Panchayat in Chunchupalli mandal in Kothagudem district as the revenue officials displaced a large number of tribal families who erected huts on government land.

Adivasi JAC leader V Ramakrishna alleged that the local tahsildar K Nagaraju, along with huge police force, reached the village and forcefully shifted the villagers to different police stations while the huts were razed by bulldozers rendering the tribals homeless.

The women, along with their children, were taken to police stations while many children were left at the village, he complained. He said the tribals developed a habitat named Kumram Bheem KCR Nagar two years ago.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .