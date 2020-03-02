Maoist carrying Rs 8 lakh reward surrenders in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Kothagudem: A Maoist carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head has surrendered to police in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh State on Monday.

The Maoist called Sonu alias Dr Prashanth Modiyam surrendered before the Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel and CRPF DIG Komal Singh. He worked as Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) area divisional committee commander.

In another incident at Geedam in Dantewada district, the police arrested two members of Maoist Jan Militia, who engaged in recce observing the movements of the police. They were taken into custody at a weekly market at Geedam. The arrested were identified as Baksu Beko and Hemla Mata.

