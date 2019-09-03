Maoist couple surrenders before police in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:47 pm

Kothagudem: CPI (Maoist) Party Indravelli-Khanapur-Mangi Area Committee (erstwhile Adilabad) secretary Sodi Narasimha Rao alias Manoj, his wife and area committee member Podiam Sanni alias Ranjitha surrendered before the police in Kothagudem.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt produced the surrendered Maoists before the media at his office here on Tuesday. Narasimha Rao hails from Kurnapalli and Sanni from Korakatadu of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district.

Narasimha Rao, a 30 year old Adivasi, joined the Maoist Party in 2007 as Venkatapuram dalam member and served as guard of the party’s Telangana State Committee secretary Haribhushan in 2009 and got promoted as Khanapur-Mangi Area Committee secretary in 2017, the SP said.

He took part in several exchanges of fire between police and Maoists that took place at Rangapur in Warangal in 2015, Botetang in Sukma of Chhattisgarh and Marwada of Maharashtra in 2018 and other places.

Sanni, a 25-year-old Adivasi, joined the Maoist party in 2013. She was transferred to the team of Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar and worked in the team till 2017 before being sent to Khanapur-Mangi Area Committee as ACM. She took part in three exchanges of fire with police.

The SP informed that both the surrendered Naxals desired to join mainstream to lead a normal and better life since they were vexed with Maoist ideology. He called upon the naxals working underground to quit arms and join the mainstream.

The SP handed over cash reward to the surrendered naxals as immediate relief. Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra, OSD D Uday Kumar Reddy and others were present.

