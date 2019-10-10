Maoist dalam member held in Kothagudem

By | Published: 6:14 pm

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old CPI (Maoist) member was arrested and 20 gelatine sticks seized from his possession in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, police said on Thursday.

A special police party and CRPF personnel apprehended him during a vehicle check near R Kothagudem village on Wednesday.

He said he was working as an underground ‘Dalam’ member for the last two years under the leadership of a CPI (Maoist) commander belonging to the Charla Local Organising Squad (LOS), police said.

Following his leaders’ orders, he collected the gelatine sticks from CPI (Maoist) committee members and he was going to hand it over to CPI (Maoist) Charla LOS. The arrested person was allegedly involved in two murders besides three other cases, police added.

