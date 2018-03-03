Maoist encounter: Bodies identified

By | Published: 12:16 pm 3:17 pm

Hyderabad: The bodies of 10 Maoists, who were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh‘s Bijapur district, were flown to a Telangana hospital, where they were identified on Saturday.

They were Dadaboina Swamy, Ithu, Budri, Rame, Mallesh, Kamala, Kosi, Sukki, Ratna and Sombi.

The Greyhounds, an anti-Naxal force, had on Friday swooped on the camp of Maoists near Pujari Kanker in Bijapur district, as part of a joint operation with the Chhattisgarh Police.

Ten Maoists, including six women, were killed in the early morning operation in which a personnel of the elite force also lost his life.

“Bodies of two Naxals and the junior commando of Greyhounds were airlifted on Friday. Due to the inaccessibility of the location, the rest of the bodies were flown in a chopper today (on Saturday) morning to the hospital,” Superintendent of Police of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district Ambar Kishor Jha told PTI.

“We have received all the ten bodies from the encounter site. Postmortem will be conducted today (on Saturday). We will follow all the Supreme Court directions related to encounter cases,” he said.

According to the SP, the post-mortem examination will be conducted at the Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

Security forces from Telangana and Chhattisgarh had launched the counter-insurgency operation in the forest on the inter-state border based on inputs about a gathering of a large group of ultras, officials had said.

“Susheel Kumar, a junior commando of the Greyhounds, lost his life,” officials had said. Six women were among the ultras killed in the operation which took place around 6.30 AM, the SP said.

The Chhattisgarh Police had earlier identified two of the dead Naxals as Sanjeev, a “deputy commander”, and a woman named Pedda Budri.

Both were part of the protection team of Hari Bhushan, secretary of the Maoists’ Telangana state committee, Deputy Inspector General of Police, South Bastar range, Sundarraj P had said.

An AK-47 among others was been recovered from the encounter site indicating the presence of of a top leader of the outfit at the site where encounter took place, a senior police official had said.