Maoist killed in encounter in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:43 pm

Manugur: A Maoist was reportedly killed in an encounter in the forests of Bugga area in Manugur mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The area comes under Manugur police sub-division and the incident took place when a police party engaged in combing operations. It was said that the deceased was a member of CPI (Maoist) Manugur area committee.

Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt confirmed the incident and said the identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.

