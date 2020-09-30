Maoist leader held in Andhra Pradesh

Gammela Kamesh alias Hari, a key member of the dalam, was involved in over 50 cases and carried a Rs 4 lakh reward on his head.

Visakhapatnam: Police on Wednesday arrested Galikonda area committee member of Maoist party in the district Gammela Kamesh alias Hari.

A key member of the dalam, Hari was involved in over 50 cases and carried a Rs 4 lakh reward on his head. He was also the prime accused in the murder of former Maoist Tambelu Lambaiah.

Talking to reporters after Hari’s arrest, Deputy Inspector General of Police-Visakhapatnam Range Rangarao appealed to the Maoists to quit violence and join the mainstream.

