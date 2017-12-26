Maoist leader Jampanna spearheaded key movements

By | Published: 12:17 am 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: It was in the ’80s while pursuing a course at Government Industrial Training Institute in Mallepally that top Maoist leader Ginugu Narasimha Reddy, alias Jampanna, got attracted towards Maoism.

In 1984, he came in contact with the most wanted central committee member, Sakhamuri Appa Rao, and State secretary Puli Anjaiah, alias Sagar, at the institute. Under their influence, he joined CPI(ML) PWG as a dalam member. Sagar and Appa Rao were killed in separate encounters in 1993 and 2010 respectively.

In 1985, Jampanna was promoted as Commander of Eturnagaram dalam in Warangal district and five years later he was made the member of North Telangana Forest Division (NTFD) to look after dalams operating in Warangal and Khammam districts.

He became NTFD committee secretary in 1992 and after three years, was member of North Telangana Special Zonal Committee (NTSZC). In the next five years, he got promoted to secretary of NTSZC. In 2001, in the ninth Congress held at Abuzmad in Chhattisgarh, Jampanna was elevated as Central Committee member.

In two years, he was made in-charge of Military Commission in NTSZC. Jampanna attended the Unity Congress conducted in Bhimbad forest, Bihar, in 2004 where the People’s War and Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) merged to have pan-India presence.

In 2007, Jampanna was taken into Central Military Commission and became a member of CPI (Maoist) Central Committee, Central Military Commission and Central Regional Bureau. He also guided the Odisha State Committee. He was one of the key persons who formed Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) with an intention to strengthen the movement.

From a poor family, Jampanna is the youngest of three siblings, and his 80-year-old mother lives in Sahrudaya Old Age Home, Warangal. He studied up to SSC in a Zilla Parishad High School at his native village of Cherlapalem in Thorruru mandal, Mahbubabad district.

Wife Anitha served in several ranks for 13 years

Jampanna’s wife Anitha, alias Rajitha, who joined CPI (Maoist) in October 2004 worked for over 13 years in different ranks. She came in contact with Maoist commander late Ramakanth in 2004 when he used to frequent her village in Hanamkonda back then. Under his influence, she joined the movement.

During her initial days, she worked in North Telangana Special Zonal Committee’s (NTSZC) press team under Jampanna. In 2006, she was transferred to Central Regional Bureau (CRB) and later married Jampanna, who was then Central Committee member (CCM).

In 2012, she was transferred to Odisha State Committee and after two years, Anitha was promoted as Divisional Committee member of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN). When her husband decided to surrender over ideological differences with the Central Committee leadership, she also decided to quit the movement and join the mainstream.