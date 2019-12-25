Maoist leader surrenders before Police in Kamareddy

By | Published: 12:36 am

Kamareddy: CPI (Maoist) divisional committee member, Uttar Pradesh State organizing committee (UPSOC) member and north regional bureau (NRB) member Kyatam Srinivas alias Samir, Suraj, Satyadev, Rahul, Aravind on Tuesday surrendered to the Kamareddy SP N. Swetha Reddy. He said he was vexed with the central committee’s leadership and eastern region bureau’s (ERB) anti-people policies. It is stated that several of his Maoist colleagues had surrendered and were living a peaceful life.

According to Kamareddy SP Swetha Reddy, Srinivas (51) belongs to Devupalli village of Kamareddy district and in 1985 had participated actively in the activities of the Radical Students Union (RSU) while studying Intermediate at Kamareddy. In 1990, he suddenly stopped his education while studying BA second year and joined the naxalite movement.

The SP said that several cases were booked against Srinivas in UP and MP and the police in these States announced a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh on him.

