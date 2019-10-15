Maoist links: Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika president Maddileti arrested

By | Published: 4:39 pm

Hyderabad: The Jogulamba-Gadwal police on Tuesday arrested Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Bandari Maddileti along with Telangana Praja Front State vice-president Nalamasi Krishna on charges of working for the CPI (Maoist) party.

“The two were working for the Maoist party, supporting it in recruitment of cadre, party fund collection and various other activities organized by the party in urban areas,” Wanaparthy Superintendent of Police K. Apoorva Rao said, adding that party literature, circulars and other incriminating material were seized from the possession of the two arrested persons.

Maddileti and Krishna were nabbed after a case was booked against them a few days ago under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Jogulamba-Gadwal district police. The police earlier carried out searches on the residence of Maddileti in Nallakunta in the State capital.

Two TVV members, P. Naganna and Balaram, were also arrested 10 days ago on charges of attempting to recruit cadre for the Maoist party. On Thursday last, Osmania University PG College Assistant Professor (Economics) Dr. K. Jagan was also arrested from his residence at Tarnaka by the Jogulamba-Gadwal district police for allegedly maintaining links with Maoists.

Officials from the Telangana Intelligence department’s anti-naxal Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) had assisted the police in arresting Jagan.

