Maoist Martyrs Week: Intensive combing operations in Kothagudem forests

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Kothagudem: The police have intensified combing operations in the forests of the district in the wake of Maoists Martyrs Week being observed by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party from July 28 to August 3.

Special party police and Greyhounds forces are engaged in search operations for the naxals and to prevent any untoward incidents in view of the recent movements of naxal teams in Manugur and surrounding forests.

Security was increased at key projects in the district and political leaders were asked not to venture into remote areas without informing the local police as they were facing threat from the naxals.

Naxal pamphlets have appeared at a few agency villages such as Dummugudem in the district. In a pamphlet released by Bhadradri-Kothagudem-East Godavari Divisional Committee secretary Azad, the Maoist leaders called upon the public to observe the Martyrs Week in every village.

The common public, tribals and the poorer sections were being exploited by the corporate forces, capitalists and feudal minded leaders, the Maoists said. There was a need for the public to oppose ‘Operation Samadhan’ that aimed at eliminating naxals and to loot mineral wealth in the forests, Azad said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been suppressing public movements.

Similar pamphlets and banners have also appeared in Dantewada, Bijapur and other districts in neighbouring Chhattisgarh urging the people to take part in guerilla war against the “oppressive and fascist minded governments.”

Meanwhile, a District Reserve Guard jawan suffered a bullet injury on his leg in an exchange of fire with the naxals in Avutapalli forests under Basaguda police station limits in Bijapur district on Wednesday.

The injured jawan was identified as Laxman Badeja who was brought out from the forests safely and shifted to government hospital for treatment, the police said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .