Maoist movement: Combing intensified in Warangal forests

By | Published: 4:29 pm

Warangal: The police in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts have reportedly intensified combing operations in the forest areas in coordination with the police of the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district after they received specific information about the movement of members of the outlawed Maoists. They have also beefed up security for people’s representatives in these areas.

According to the official sources, a Maoist dalam was moving in the forest areas of Bhadradri-Kothagudem. “Recently, the dalam members escaped from a police team during a combing operation in Kothagudem district,” a police official said. “Though there was no major action by the Maoists since the formation of Telangana State, police are continuing to keep vigil on the Maoists movements and have been successful in checking their entry into Telangana from the strife-torn Chattishgarh State,” the official said.

Police have been successful in arresting lower rung cadre of Maoists, particularly in Mulugu and Mahabubabad district from time to time.

Stating that police had information about the movement of Maoists in the district, Additional SP (Operations), Bhupalpally, P Shoban Kumar appealed to the people to inform the police about any suspicious movement of unknown persons. In a press release, he also urged the Maoists members to surrender before the police to lead a normal life by joining the social mainstream. He also cautioned those who are believed to be enemies of the Maoists to be alert and maintain secrecy about their movements.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mahabuabad, N Koti Reddy said that police had also intensified combing operations in the forest areas and also put the police force on alert. It is suspected that the Maoists are trying to make their presence felt by committing an offence in these parts of erstwhile Warangal district.

