Maoist movements reported in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Kothagudem: The movements of CPI (Maoist) naxals, including some top leaders, have been reported in agency villages of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

It is learnt that about 30-40 Maoists, led by senior Maoist leaders such as Haribhushan, Damodar, Lachchanna Reena, Raji Reddy @ Venkannah, Bhadru and Manglu, had been moving around Karakugudem, Edulla Bayyaram, Gundala and Manuguru areas for the past 20 days.

The Maoists were reportedly spreading misinformation among tribals with regard to Podu lands issue and had been instigating them to stage protests against the government.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said the department had engaged around 3,000 policemen for combing operations in forest and search operations in villages.

He appealed to villagers to keep the police informed about the movements of the naxals in their surroundings. Publicity posters containing contact numbers of SP and concerned ASP, DSP, CIs and SIs have been displayed at villages besides distributing pamphlets.

Those who provide specific information on the movements of the Maoists would be given Rs 5 lakh reward and their identity would be kept confidential, the SP said, adding the public could also dial 100 to inform about the naxal movements.