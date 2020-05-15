Maoist pamphlets appear at Cherla in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:57 pm 8:59 pm

Kothagudem: Maoist pamphlets appeared at Poojarigudem and Lenin Colony area near Cherla mandal headquarters in the district on Friday. The pamphlets were released in the name of CPI (Maoist) Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari Divisional Committee. They alleged that forest officers had beaten a shepherd to death at Udumpur and warned the officials that they would be punished in the hands of the public.

The Maoists appealed to the public to condemn alleged false propaganda by Kothagudem police that the naxals were robbing grocery items from Adivasis. They alleged that the government officials and ruling party leaders have been looting public money in the name of coronavirus pandemic.

Further, the Maoists wanted 100 per cent reservation in the agency areas besides implementation of GO No.3, They strongly condemned the quashing of GO No 3 by the Supreme Court. The GO number 3 issued in 2000 by the then State government in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh offers 100 per cent reservation to Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates for the post of teachers in schools in scheduled areas. A five-judge bench of Supreme Court quashed the GO terming it ‘arbitrary’ in a ruling given in the last week of April this year while hearing a petition that sought to review the GO.

