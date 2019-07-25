Maoist pamphlets, banners surface in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:14 pm

Cherla (Kothagudem): A day after Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy directed the police in Maoist-affected districts to closely track movements of naxals, pamphlets and banners by Maoists appeared in agency villages in the district on Thursday.

The Maoists called upon the public to observe Martyr’s Memorial Week from July 28 to August 3. The pamphlets and banners surfaced at Lenin Colony, R Kothagudem, Satyanarayanapuram in Cherla mandal in the name of CPI(Maoist) Cherla-Sabari Area Committee.

They wanted the people to fight against ‘Operation Samadhan’ that targetted the Maoists and to conduct programmes in the village offering homage to the slain Maoists.

Meanwhile, the Maoist Telangana State Committee official spokesperson Jagan released a letter to the media urging the people in agency villages and other places to observe Martyr’s Memorial Week in a grand manner.

He said under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sangh Pariwar forces had been resorting to violence against religious minorities and suppressed classes and alleged that Modi government was trying to create a ‘Hindu State’, he alleged. The government had illegally arrested activists like Prof G Saibaba, Varavara Rao and others.