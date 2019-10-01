Maoist pamphlets surface in Kothagudem

By | Published: 7:48 pm 7:57 pm

Cherla (Kothagudem): Maoist pamphlets surfaced at Pujarigudem of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district on Tuesday. The pamphlets released in the name of the outlawed CPI(Maoist) BK-TG Division Committee. The party, through the pamphlets, appealed to the public to celebrate the anniversary of Russia’s Great October Socialist Revolution that inspired China’s Cultural Revolution.

The Maoists also asked the people and their sympathisers to organise seminars and meetings at villages and towns marking the 70th anniversary of the October Revolution from Oct 1 to November 8.

