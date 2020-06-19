Maoist suffering from Covid symptoms arrested in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Kothagudem: The police in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State have taken a woman naxal into custody, who returned to her village from naxal camp after she showed covid-19 symptoms.

It was said that the female naxal was asked by Maoist leaders to leave the forests and go for treatment as she suffered from fever, cold and cough fearing that others in the naxal groups might be infected.

Following the directions she returned home and was arrested by a police team in Modakpal forests a couple of days ago. Later she was sent to a government quarantine centre where she was now being interrogated by the police. Her samples were sent for a coronavirus test, sources said.

Bastar Inspector General of Police, Sunderraj P told the press that they took a 32 year Maoist, Sumitra Chepa into custody. She was an active member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party’s PLGA battalion No. 1 headed by Madvi Hidma.

The arrested Maoist reportedly confessed to the police that many in naxals camps were suffering from flu-like symptoms. The Maoist leaders have been asking them to leave the forests so as to prevent others from getting infected.

