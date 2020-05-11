Maoist surrenders before Mulugu SP

By | Published: 7:30 pm

Mulugu: A Maoist dalam member and protection team commander to Telangana State military incharge Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar, Vetti Ithu alias Ithadu (23) surrendered before Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh G Patil on Sunday evening.

In a press release on Monday, the SP said that Ithu of Gorukonda Gotti Koya Gumpu of Tippapuram mandal of Bhadradi-Kothagudem district joined Charla dalam as a member since he was attracted by the songs of the cultural wing of the CPI (Maoist).

“He was appointed as guard to Telangana State Committee member and Incharge of Telangana State military chief Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar in 2016,” the SP said, adding that he had suffered an injury to his spinal cord in June 2017.

“Though he requested the party leadership to allow him to surrender before the police, they forced him to continue with the party,” Patil said. It is said that Ithu was also given promotion as area committee member in December 2019.

“Resenting the Maoist party activities since they were resorting to killings of innocent adivasis in the name of police informers, besides taking away essential commodities forcibly from the adivasis, and also due to health problem caused by the back pain, he decided to surrender before the police to lead a normal life,” Patil added.

