Maoist who triggered IED blast at Cherla arrested

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Kothagudem: Police have identified a naxal killed in an encounter at Cherla on Monday as Kovvasi Chandu (28) alias Srinu alias Joga.

He was the protection team member of CPI (Maoist) Telangana State Committee secretary Haribhushan. He belongs to Lankapalli village of Chintoor mandal of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, Bhadrachalam ASP, Rajesh Chandra informed on Tuesday.

The identity of another naxal killed in the encounter was yet to be ascertained, he said. The ASP further informed that the police arrested a Maoist who was a part of a naxal team that triggered an IED blast at Pedda Midiseluru in Cherla mandal on Monday. He was identified as Madivi Raju of Malleru in Dantewada district, a member of the Maoist second CRC dalam.

Police seized 20 gelatin sticks, 10 detonators and five pamphlets from him, the ASP said.

