Maoists abduct ex-MPTC member in Cherla, adjoining Bastar forests

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Cherla (Kothagudem): A former MPTC and TRS leader Nalluri Srinivas Rao was reportedly kidnapped at gun-point by the Maoists from his residence at Bestha Kotthur village of Cherla mandal in the district.

According to the sources, the incident occurred during late night hours on Monday. It was said that a group of 15 Maoists has visited Srinivas Rao’s residence at around 11pm and forcibly taken Srinivas Rao with them on the pretext that they want to talk to him.

Three of the Maoists who came to the TRS leader’s house were carrying firearms while the others were carrying sticks. Srinivas Rao had served as the MPTC of Peddamidiselaru in the past.



Durga, the wife of the TRS leader, told the press persons that the Maoists dragged her husband out of their bed-room and beaten him severely prior to taking him with them. The Maoists have also beaten up their son when he objected to what the naxals were doing, she said.

She, claiming that they have not received any threats from naxals in the past, appealed to the Maoists to immediately release her husband and not to cause any harm to him.

It was suspected the CPI(Maoist) militia commander Sodi Jogaiah might have been involved in the incident. The Maoists accused Srinivas Rao of grabbing the lands of Adivasis and fleecing the tribals by giving crop loan to them at an exorbitant rates.

Meanwhile, Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra told the reporters that a police party has been dispatched to the village to ascertain the involvement of the Maoists and to enquire about the incident.

