Maoists adopting deceptive means to gain tribal’s trust: Telangana DGP

By | Published: 11:43 pm 11:44 pm

Kothagudem: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party leaders have been adopting deceptive means to gain the trust of tribals to gain hold in agency villages, noted the Director-General of Police Mudireddy Mahendar Reddy.

He appealed to the public, especially the tribals to think and recall the bloodshed and loss caused by Maoists for nearly 40 years in the past. Tribals should not give an ear to the Maoists and not allow any scope for them to gain hold in Telangana.

The DGP visited Manugur in Kothagudem district on Saturday and held a meeting with senior police officers reviewing the situation in the wake of recent movement of naxals in the agency villages of the district. He later interacted with the press. He said his visit was aimed at motivating and preparing the police force in the wake of recent developments in the district.

Telangana police department was fully prepared in terms of training, resources and logistics to tackle the Maoists menace and to prevent them from causing violence. The police forces would be provided required resources and would succeed in preventing the naxals gaining ground in Telangana, Mahender Reddy asserted while urging the public not to support the naxals.

Additional DGP (Grey hounds) K Srinivas Reddy, IG (Warangal range) Y Nagi Reddy, IGPs B Prabhakar Rao, Navin Chand, Promod Kumar, Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt and others were present.

