Maoists attack CISF jawans, snatch walkie-talkies in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Kothagudem: Maoists have attacked two personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and snatched away their walkie-talkies and mobile phones in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

According to the police, the personnel were patrolling the National Mineral Development Corporation’s (NMDC) mining area at Kirandul and Bacheli areas under Bacheli police station limits in the district.

Around 12 naxals, dressed in civilian clothes, at first demanded the jawans to give their walkie-talkies to them. When the jawans denied the naxals attacked them with stones and then took away their walkie-talkies and mobile phones and ran into the forests.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told press persons that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) M L Chouhan suffered a head injury and constable Vijay Kumar suffered bruises. Chouhan was shifted to Raipur for better treatment after first aid.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .