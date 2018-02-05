Maoists blast cell tower in Jayashankar Bhupalpally

By | Published: 10:07 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The Maoists have allegedly blasted solar panels and batteries of a BSNL cell tower at Edira of Venkatapuram mandal in the district on Sunday night.

They have also set on fire other material during the incident. It may be worth mentioning that the Maoists had earlier given a call for observing a bandh in Dhandakaranya on Monday in a protest against State and Central governments for implementing anti-people policies, detaining innocent tribal people and “killing Maoists in the fake encounter”.

Meanwhile, the police beefed up the security in the agency area of the district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, ASP, Eturunagaram, Rahul Hegde, said that the Maoists had tried to make their presence felt with this incident.

“Around 11:30 pm and 12 pm, some Maoists had come to Edira village, which is bordering Cherla of Chattishgarh, and blasted the equipment of the cell tower and fled the spot,” he added.