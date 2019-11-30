Maoists blow up bridge in Jharkhand 

By | Published: 11:00 am 11:21 am

Ranchi: Maoists on Saturday in an attempt to intimidate voters during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections underway in 13 districts, blew up a bridge in Gumla, just before polling began, police said.

This bridge ran between Ghaghra-Kathkothwa highway and after Moaists found that there threats to boycott the polling process was not being adhered to by the public, the insurgents carried out the attack.

According to officials, poling has not been affected due to blast. Jharkhand has witnessed 11.02 per cent polling till 9 a.m., with the highest being at Lathear assembly seat with 13.23 per cent. The Maoists had killed four cops in Latehar just a few days back.

Polling will continue till 3 p.m.