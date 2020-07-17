Maoists demand withdrawal of greyhounds police from forests

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Kothagudem: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) Party Telangana Committee Spokesperson Jagan has demanded that the government withdraw greyhounds police from the forests in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

In a statement released to the press here on Friday, he claimed that the Maoists have been maintaining restraint and abstaining from resorting to physical attacks on police forces in view of outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“But the State and Central governments, aiming to eliminate Maoists, have been going ahead with the attacks on naxals,” Jagan said, condemning the attacks on Maoist teams in the forests of Mallepallitogu in Kothagudem and Tokkaguda of Asifabad on Wednesday.

He alleged that the police have been resorting to illegal arrests, torture and verbal abuse of public in the name of cordon and search in villages. Many people were arrested and tortured in police stations without producing them in the courts, he alleged.

Operation Prahar undertaken by State and Central governments is being carried out jointly by the police forces of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra states in the agency villages falling under the Godavari and Pranahita rivers basin, he alleged, and claimed that as many as 40 Maoists were killed and 50 leaders were jailed in recent times.

It was planned to kill ailing rights activists Sai Baba and Varavara Rao who are now in prison, he said, adding that Telangana Praja Sangham leader Nalamasa Krishna was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He urged the public and rights activists to condemn police attacks against the Maoists.

