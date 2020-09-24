Maoists encounter: Telangana HC orders re-postmortem

Gadam Lakshman, a retired Professor of Osmania University, in a PIL alleged it was a fake encounter

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday directed re-postmortem of the three alleged Maoists who were killed in a recent encounter. Gadam Lakshman, a retired Professor of Osmania University, in a PIL alleged it was a fake encounter. The incident is said to have happened at Bhadradri Kothagudem. The deceased are Mandakam Malli, Mandakam Mangi and Siddi Jogaiah. When the police informed the court that two bodies had already been handed over to the relatives of the deceased, the panel ordered that the mortal remains be taken back and postmortem of all three bodies be conducted at the hospital in Kothagudem under the supervision of a forensic doctor and a report be submitted to the court.

Panel seeks report on Covid

The panel, while dealing with a batch of writ petitions and PILs regarding Covid-19, questioned the Director of Medical and Health, Telangana, about alleged shortage of beds in Telangana — 1:1000 whereas the WHO recommends the ratio of 5:1000. The court also questioned the Director on the shortage of oxygen cylinders, and why tests are not being increased. The Director has been asked to file a detailed report on the availability of beds with oxygen facility and also if the State has any plans to increase them. It further directed that the report should also state why the requisite ratio of 5:1000 is not being maintained.

Sanitation staff’s appeal

The panel heard a writ appeal filed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation challenging the orders of regularising the services of sanitation employees. It also dealt with the claim of the petitioners for regularisation of their services and the action of GHMC in denying them minimum of time scale of pay attached to each post. A single-judge had earlier allowed the writ petition directing that the “outsourcing” system adopted by the GHMC was a sham and a ruse to avoid extending to the petitioners their genuine service entitlements; and that the presence of such intermediary/contractor has to be ignored, and the petitioners are held to have been directly engaged by the GHMC. They are also held entitled to be considered for regularisation of their services and consequently, the GHMC, while continuously engaging the services of the petitioners directly henceforth, is directed to consider their case for regularisation of their services in various posts including sanitary supervisor, sanitation workers, entomology field workers, entomology superior field workers, supervisors, superior field assistants within two months from the date of receipt of a copy of the order.

The petitioners are entitled to minimum of time scale of pay attached to their posts till their claim for regularisation is considered by the GHMC. Such payments shall be made by the GHMC directly to the petitioners from the date of filing of this writ petition (after deducting the payments already received by them during this period from the contractor/intermediary). The arrears up to July 31, 2020, shall be paid on or before Sept 15, 2020. The case was posted to Oct 29.

Penna Cement case

A two-judge panel, comprising Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice Amarnath Goud, directed Pratap Reddy of Penna Cement not to alienate any shares except those already alienated by the company while adjourning a writ petition filed by him. The petitioner had challenged an order of the Debt Recovery Tribunal directing the company to deposit security of about Rs 77 crore failing which the shares of the petitioner would be attached. The DRT had earlier granted 15 days’ time to the petitioner to produce security or face attachment of properties. Various amounts are said to be due to 13 banks. The panel heard senior counsel S Ravi on behalf of Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprises Limited. Posting of the matter after two weeks by the panel would mean that the petitioner would not be required to produce securities before DRT. However, it shall not alienate any further share during the interregnum.

Judge rejects ACB’s request in medical fraud case

Justice K Lakshman granted conditional bail to the accused alleged to have committed gross irregularity in the office of the Directorate of Insurance Medical Services. Kancharla Sri Hari Babu and his wife, along with other accused, are also required to report to the investigating officer every Thursday. They are also required to deposit their passports. The accused moved the High Court for a regular bail in a case pending against them and being investigated by the ACB for the offences under Prevention of Corruption Act read with conspiracy and cheating. Hari Babu, proprietor of Omni Medical, played a key role in obtaining purchase orders of Hemocue Hb Cuvettes manufactured by Hemocue AB Sweden through Legend Enterprises. According to the prosecution, there are many purchases in respect of various items, including supply of Hb Cuvettes, at exorbitant rates over a period of time which caused wrongful loss to public exchequer running into crores of rupees. The purchases are said to be contrary to government guidelines.

The judge made it clear that the bail petition cannot be dismissed on the ground that the parties did not approach the lower court. “There is no complaint against the petitioners herein by the ACB that the petitioners have violated the conditions imposed by this court…except a bald allegation of non-cooperating with the investigating officer. The ACB officials failed to substantiate the said allegation by producing any evidence, much less documentary evidence…,” he said. The judge also pointed out that the investigation has been going on for over a year and that no chargesheet has been filed till date. Moreover, the ACB has registered one case after the other ‘on the ground that the cause of action, transaction, product and indent are different’. The judge specifically pointed out that Hari Babu was in custodial interrogation after investigation began in September last year and that there was no serious complaint of interference with the investigation by the accused. Thus, the reasons mentioned by the ACB officials in the remand report for the arrest of the petitioners are not satisfactory to take them into judicial custody, more particularly when they went to the ACB officials to appear before the investigating officer in compliance with the court order.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .