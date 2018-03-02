Watch: 10 Maoists, Greyhounds Jawan killed in encounter on TS-Chhattisgarh border

By | Published: 10:28 am 1:21 pm

Hyderabad: Ten naxalites of the CPI (Maoist) and a Greyhounds Jawan were among those killed in a major encounter at Pujar Kanker village (some eight kilometres from Mandal headquarters town of Venkatapuram of Telangana) in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh in the early hours of Friday.

The Telangana State Committee secretariat, Haribhushan, was believed to be among the slain naxals, who included six women activists of the outlawed group.

Sources said the Grey Hounds commando who was killed was identified as Susheel Kumar.

The fierce gun battle, which started in the early hours lasted till 7 a.m.

Sources disclosed that a Maoist camp was being held deep inside the jungles, when the Greyhounds parties assisted by the local police laid siege to it. Arrangements were being for airlifting the bodies to the Bhadrachalam area hospital for post mortem.

Many naxalites were stated to have fled as the assault began. Many weapons including four Insas rifles, an AK -47 rifle, and an SLR were recovered so far. Combing operations were still continuing.