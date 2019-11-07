Maoists infiltration into TN suspected, police on high alert

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Udhagamandalam: Police are on high alert and vehicle checks intensified on border highways to prevent possible infiltration of Maoists into Tamil Nadu following the recent gunning down of four suspected ultras near Attappadi in Kerala’s Palakkad district.

According to police sources, Kerala police have recovered a pendrive, in which video footage and photos reveal a large number of people being trained to shoot using rifles. A majority of the trainees were speaking Hindi and Chhattisgarhi, the sources said.

The four suspected Maoists were gunned down in an alleged encounter in the Attapaddi forests in Palakkad district late last month.

There were also reports that one or two trainers had sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were attempting to sneak into Tamil Nadu for treatment or hospitals near the two states’ border, the sources said.

Following this, searches have been intensified inside Tamil Nadu forests and alert has been sounded at checkposts at Nadugani, Soladi, Nambiarkunnu, Gudalur and Pattavayal.

The Special Task Force personnel at Mulli and Pandalur camps have also been alerted to assist in the combing operations, they added.