Maoists kill two tribal ‘police informers’ in Visakhapatnam

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Visakhapatnam: Maoists on Wednesday beat to death two tribals alleging that they were police informers and responsible for the death of top Maoist leaders Sarat and Ganapati.

The CPI (Maoist) released a letter to this effect, and said that the police should be held responsible for the death of the informers — Gemmali Bhaskara Rao and Pangi Sattibabu — who belonged to Veeravaram village of Balapam panchayat in Chintapalli mandal of the district.

A notice stuck at the incident site in Chintapalli stated that the police informers should confess to their sins in public and lead a normal life. Before killing the informers, the Maoists held a ‘People’s Court’ and tried the duo, holding them guilty of betraying the Maoist party. They also gave a sound thrashing to another tribal Lingeswara Rao for cooperating with the police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter