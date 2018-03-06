Maoists set Hyderabad-bound RTC bus on fire in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 9:37 am 9:52 am

Hyderabad: A group of Maoists set fire to a TSRTC bus on Monday night while it was on its way to Jagdalpur to Hyderabad near Kudthi village in Summa district of Chattisgarh.

One person was also reported to have been killed by the Maoists in the incident.

The incident took place around 9.30 p.m., when a group of Maoists stopped the bus and forced all its occupants including the two drivers to disembark before setting the bus on fire.

The Maoists are also reported to have set two lorries and a private bus on fire.

Monday night’s incidents are reportedly in retaliation of the encounter between the Greyhounds police force and Maoists in which 10 Maoists were killed. Also dead in the exchange of fire was a Greyhounds constable. That incident occurred on the Telangana-Chattisgarh border area near Cherla of Khammam district in Telangana.

According to information reaching here late on Monday night, the registration number of the TSRTC bus burnt by Maoists was AP29Z3500.