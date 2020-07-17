Maoists spreading tension in tribal areas, says Telangana DGP

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said Maoists were terrorising Adivasis by moving in the tribal habitations in the past few weeks. Five members of the banned outfit were trying to create apprehensions among the tribals over the progress being witnessed by the district, he said.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, Mahender Reddy said the five extremists led by Mailarepu Adellu alias Bhaskar, Telangana State Committee member, were moving in the forests and certain habitations of tribals of the district for quite some time now. “The Maoist squad is spreading tension in Adivasi villages which are known for peace and tranquility. They are spreading rumours that development of Adilabad district has been hampered,” he said.

Also read Maoists demand withdrawal of greyhounds police from forests

The DGP said the police department was on alert and intense combing operations were being carried out. The movement of the squad was being tracked, he said, adding that the police had cordial relations with the public while taking part in anti-Maoist operations. About 500 police personnel were deployed to trace the ultras, he said.

The DGP exuded confidence that the police would soon be able to nab the five members of the banned outfit. “Their efforts to regain a foothold in the State will be thwarted,” he said, and requested the public not to trust the statements of the extremists. He also urged them not to extend support to the extremists by providing them shelter and food.

Earlier, Mahender Reddy held a marathon review meeting with top police authorities of the district and neighbouring Mancherial in the wake of movement of Maoists. He inquired about the combing operation and strategies being followed to catch the Maoists.

North zone Inspector General Y Nagireddy, in-charge Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, Mancherial DCP D Uday Kumar Reddy and assistant SP YVS Sudheendra were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .