Maoists trigger IED blast in Malkangiri, two cops injured

Kothagudem: Two security personnel and a villager were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Maoists was exploded in the forests on Odisha and Chhattisgarh borders on Saturday.

According to the sources, the incident occurred under Mathali police station limits in Bogapadar jungles of Malkangiri district in Odisha. It was said that a team of Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha Police ventured into the forests on combing operation.

The Maoists who spotted the police team triggered the blast. The injured were shifted to Visakhapatnam in AP for treatment, the sources added.

