Mapping cultural history of English education

A book titled Colonial Education in India 1781–1945 edited by Prof Pramod K Nayar, faculty at Department of English, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been released by the Routledge India.

The five-volume book set tracks various legal, administrative and social documentation on the progress of Indian education from 1780 to 1947. The documents not only map a cultural history of English education in India, but capture the debates in and around each of these domains through coverage of English (language, literature, and pedagogy), journey from school to university, and technical and vocational education.

Produced by statesmen, educationists, administrators, teachers, Vice-Chancellors and native national leaders, the documents testify to the complex processes through which colleges were set up, syllabi formed, the language of instruction determined, and infrastructure built. The sources vary from official Minutes to orders, petitions to pleas, speeches to opinion pieces.

Prof. Nayar teaches courses in literary theory, the English romantics, postcolonial literatures and cultural studies. His interests lie in English colonial writings on India, human rights narratives and cultural studies, etc.

Among his most recent books are English Siege and Prison Writings: From the ‘Black Hole’ to the ‘Mutiny’, The British Raj: Keywords,Brand Postcolonial: ‘Third World’ Texts and the Global, The Extreme in Contemporary Culture, Human Rights and Literature, Bhopal’s Ecological Gothic, The Extreme in Contemporary Culture.

