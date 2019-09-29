Marasam should take TS literature forward: Harish

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Marasam (Manjeera Rachayitala Sangam) had a great responsibility on its shoulders to take the Telangana literary world forward.

Addressing writers, poets and other important personalities associated with Marasam here on Sunday on the eve of the sangam’s 32nd foundation day, the Minister said that he too had a long indirect association with Marasam and its members.

Hailing the services of Marasam to the literary world, Rao said the organisation had played a vital role in bringing many talented writers and poets in Medak district to the forefront. He also recalled Marasam’s association with the second phase of Telangana Statehood movement spearheaded by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Minister said that Telangana people never went with a begging bowl for Statehood, and had, in fact, forced the Centre to award Statehood to the region through the strong people’s movement. He further said that writers, poets, singers and other artists played an invaluable role in movement, but Marasam occupied the prime place among them.

Rao said that Chief Minister was also a great lover of poetry and he too had a great association with Marasam and its members. He called upon Marasam and its members to produce more poetry and literature.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter