Marathon trial run held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Over 500 amateur runners from across the city participated in the preparatory training run for the upcoming city marathon on Sunday. The trial run started at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road and concluded at Gachibowli Stadium.

Organised by Hyderabad Runners Society, the voluntary organisation that organises the annual Hyderabad marathon, the training run of 21 kilometres distance was held on the actual marathon route. The run started at 5.30 am and passed through Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Hitec City, Mindspace, Biodiversity Park before concluding at Gachibowli stadium.

For the past few months, as part of encouraging people to take-up running and also properly train those aiming to take part in the annual city marathon, the Hyderabad Runners have been organising a series of training runs every Sunday.

The annual Hyderabad Marathon is to be organised on August 24 and 25. The 5K fun run will be held on August 24 at HITEX expo grounds. The 10K run will start from HITEX Expo grounds while the half and full marathons will start from People’s Plaza, Necklace Road and conclude at Gachibowli Stadium on August 25.

