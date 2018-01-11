March from NTR stadium on National Youth Day

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of National Youth Day, a youth march is being organised by Igniting Minds, an NGO, from NTR Stadium to Ravindra Bharati on Friday at 7.30 am.

According to a press release, the march would be led by dignitaries such as Telangana Legislative Council Chairman K Swamy Goud, Youth Affairs Minister T Padma Rao Goud, Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police VV Lakshminarayana, TS Director of Excise Enforcement Akun Sabharwal, Scientific Advisor to Union Defence Minister Dr Satish Reddy, Olympians PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth, music director Saluri Koteswara Rao (Koti), film director SS Rajamouli, and others.

More than 6,000 youngsters with participation from National Cadet Corps and premier youth institutions would be joining the march, the release added.