Marchala GP bags five awards

Nagarkurnool: Marchala village of Nagarkurnool mandal has emerged as an inspiration for many, with the village bagging five awards during the Independence Day celebrations held at Police Parade Grounds in Nagarkurnool town on Thursday.

The village not only bagged the Best Gram Panchayat award, but its Sarpanch A Mallaiah bagged the Best Sarpanch award. Lingam, the panchayat secretary for the village bagged the Best Panchayat Secretary award. Best Field Assistant award was received by the village’s NREGS field assistant Chandraiah and Best Sweeper award was bagged by Salamma.

District Collector E Sreedhar, ZP Chairperson Padmavathi and district Panchayat Officer Suresh Mohan gave away the awards.

