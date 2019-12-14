Mardaani 2: A griping crime thriller

By | Published: 8:32 pm

In the midst of franchise films such as Housefull, Hera Pheri, Dhoom and the likes, it seems the ones with a female protagonist is also gaining a respectable space. Backed by the big business house of Yash Raj films, the Mardaani character is hopefully one in which our cinema will see flesh filled women characters in place of flesh revealing ones.

Mardaani 2 is the return of Shivani Shivaji Roy (Rani Mukherjee) as the DSP who is in charge of a city that cannot deal with a rapist on the prowl. He is not just a rapist but a killer to boot, who makes it as gruesome as it comes. He leaves behind multiple clues and the smart police officers are either seen fighting one another on gender verticals or are seen gaping. Resultantly, even as the culprit is at arm’s length, he seems to be more in control of goings on then the police.

Sunny (Vishal Jethwa), a guy from Rajasthan is out of a broken family with dad in jail. He lures unsuspecting girls, rapes and kills them. He is also identified by the local politician (Prasanna Ketkar) to be a professional assassin to do away with a local and worrisome journalist (Anurag Sharma). The guy takes to his victims with a worrisome and disturbing passion.

Even as his list of victims increases, the police are found wanting and as always, a few steps behind him. The public outrage puts pressure on the police system, the first victim being Shivani, who gets transferred. Her task is to get the guy before the new guy reports. How she succeeds is what the gripping narrative is all about.

I am not sure I would want to see a film of this kind by choice. No, not because it is badly made or because it is lacking in credibility. The film scores well on both counts and thus cannot be reason. It is that the theme is so haunting, near home and real that it leaves a bitter taste throwing up more questions than answering them.

Rape and murder are a reality bite that we are groping with and societally caught unawares on how to handle it. Is the narrative a celebration of rape or is it even a lesson teaching paradigm? Neither matter in the context of the present.

The cast is adequate. Actors like Sumit Nujhwan, Deepika Amin, Rajesh Sharma all play their roles with conviction. Central to the tale is the villain, Vishal Jethwa, who amuses one with his performance. The debutant sure has enough and the promise is visible. Rani Mukherjee in the title role ensures she does not go overboard. She makes sure that the character is essayed with credibility.

Some of the things she says may be too predictable. They, however, need to be said tragically and she does exactly that. It is yet another good performance from Rani Mukherji in the title role. Backed by the production house and the script, she ensures she does not become a super woman. She sure is credible and that is very important in a film of this kind.

Mardaani 2 is disturbing. We may have to wake up and take a call. Cinema viewing is simply not enough. Praise to the Lord is also suspect. What then? If only there were an answer!!

