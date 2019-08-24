‘Margadarshaks’ are police in civilian clothes: Bhagwat

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat stressed upon ensuring women safety and security in the city, the Information Technology corridor in particular, and said ‘Margadarshaks’, who were police in civilian clothes, should support women in distress.

Speaking at the eighth batch of the ‘Margadarshak’ certification programme held at the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate here on Saturday, Bhagwat requested the ‘Margadarshaks’ to bring in a positive change in the lives of distressed women and spoke in detail about the family counselling centres in Commissionerate.

As many as 27 ‘Margadarshaks’ from Infosys, Genpact, Tata Consultancy Services, Cyient, Cognizant and other IT firms, who underwent a three-month long training which included experiential visits to the She teams, Women Police Stations, Bharosa Centre, Shelter homes and other helpline centres to help women in distress, were certified during the programme.

Sharing the details of the women hostel audits held in Rachakonda, where recently 50 hostels were audited as per the predefined parameters based on safety and security, he said the ‘Margadarshaks’ need to be vigilant.

Pratyusha Sharma, Joint Secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council and Women’s Forum leader, said the purpose of the training was to help ‘Margadarshaks’ experience in real time counselling of the women in distress and how to handle cases of domestic abuse, cybercrimes, etc.

The driver and the support of the staff of the She Shuttle plying in the Rachakonda Commissionerate were felicitated for two years of successful, safe and secure driving.

The ‘Margadarshak’ programmme was initiated as part of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council’s Women’s Forum initiative in October 2015 in collaboration with the IT Industry. The objective is to develop resources within every IT firm in Cyberabad and Rachakonda, who guide women in distress on the process of seeking basic police and legal support.

More than 500 ‘Margadarshaks’ were trained from 75 organisations until now, while another 60 members are undergoing training for certification. A majority of them are from firms including TCS, Cognizant, Infosys, Genpact, HSBC and Cyient.

