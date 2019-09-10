Margaret Atwood unveils sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale

By | Published: 6:11 pm

The award-winning 1985 novel has sold eight million copies worldwide in English alone.Margaret Atwood released the much-anticipated sequel to her award-winning 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale on Tuesday, with The Testaments set to become a similar swashbuckling success. A terrifying, misogynistic dystopia set in the US northeast in the near-future, The Handmaid’s Tale has been turned into a major television series and has become a feminist rallying point for the #MeToo generation.

Fans flocked to Waterstones’ flagship bookstore in Piccadilly, central London, where Atwood, 79, read from her new novel to around 400 avid followers who could get their hands on the book at midnight. “It’s very accurate with what’s going (on) at the moment, where the world is heading and that’s kind of scary,” said 27-year-old Melisa Kumas, from the Netherlands but living in London, who wore a red handmaid’s outfit. “It may be a bit of a warning to the people.”

The sequel has already been nominated for the 2019 Booker Prize, one of the English-speaking world’s most prestigious literary awards. Its predecessor, which was nominated for the 1986 Booker Prize, was turned into a film in 1990, an opera in 2000, and an award-winning television drama series, which first aired in 2017.

The show has boosted sales of the novel, which has shifted eight million copies worldwide in English alone. Canadian writer Atwood took more than three decades to create the sequel, inspired by questions asked by her readers about the characters in the first book. “Thirty-five years is a long time to think about possible answers, and the answers have changed as society itself has changed,” Atwood wrote in the novel’s acknowledgements.

Aunt Lydia was a character in The Handmaid’s Tale, while Agnes and Daisy also cropped up. They are the daughters of the first novel’s protagonist and narrator June, who goes under the slave name Offred. When the new story begins, Agnes lives in Gilead, while her sister lives in neighbouring Canada and is appalled by the human rights abuses being perpetrated across the border. The reader discovers her past as a free woman and her transformation into a monster through her survival instinct in the face of tyrannical men, and her aspiration for power to get her revenge.