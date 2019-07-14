Margot Robbie’s ‘huge advantage’

By | Published: 3:07 pm

Margot Robbie rejects the notion that one should not work with their family members in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actor believes collaborating with her husband, Tom Ackerley was a “huge advantage” for her.

The couple are the founders of LuckyChap Entertainment production banner through which they have made films such as I, Tonya, Terminal and the upcoming Birds of Prey.

In an interview with Psychologies, the 28-year-old actor said her personal relationship with her spouse adds to their professional collaboration.

“I’ve been told by many people in showbiz that it’s a really bad idea to work with loved ones or close friends but I don’t see it that way at all. We know each other so well and we enjoy being able to develop and work on projects together,” said the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor.