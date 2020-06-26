Marijuana – Karnataka’s most peddled, seized drug in 6 months

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Bengaluru: Marijuana or ganja has emerged as the most peddled and seized drug in Karnataka in the first six months of 2020, said a police official on the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Friday.

“As many as 510 ganja cases have been registered, leading to the seizure of 312 kg of ganja in 2020,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

Cases and seizures of other drugs paled in comparison to marijuana. Only one case each has been registered for brown sugar, opium and others.

Hashish was the only other seized narcotic which weighed more than a kg, at 17 kg while the rest of the drugs were all were under a kg.

Other banned substances included charas, cocaine and MDMA.

Police also seized 91 papers of LSD and 550 tablets belonging to the Yaba, Restyl, Anxit and Nitrosun category of drugs.

A total of 781 Indians and 14 foreigners have been arrested in the drugs cases.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Director General of Police Praveen Sood and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao were among the officials who commemorated the event.

“Bommai reaffirmed the pledge to fight against drugs and continue the policy of zero tolerance,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil.

Police showcased the seized haul of drugs to Bommai in the past one year, who later rewarded the policemen involved in cracking the drugs cases.

“Karnataka Police has been taking strict action against the drug peddlers while at the same time creating awareness among youth,” Patil said.

Police also roped in celebrities such as Milana Nagaraj, Darling Krishna and Anil Kumble to send across the message to give up drugs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .