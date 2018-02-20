Marijuana smugglers roping in women to hoodwink police

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: Worried after the crackdown launched by the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) against those smuggling marijuana from the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) to Mumbai and New Delhi, smugglers are now roping in women to supply the substance to the two metros.

The move, police officials said, was aimed at hoodwinking the police, believing that the police would not focus much on women travelling with baggage. Smugglers have started luring women from economically backward classes from Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam offering wages ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000 to deliver marijuana from agency areas in Visakhapatnam to Mumbai by train.

Without knowing the consequences of being caught for possessing the material under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, innocent women were falling prey to such offers, officials said.

Four days ago, 55-year-old Baina Laxmi from Krishnanagar of Vajrapu Kotthuru mandal in Srikakulam district was arrested by the railway police at Secunderabad railway station along with 10 packets containing 32 kg of marijuana. Laxmi was working as a labourer and earning Rs 200 a day but one of the villagers in connivance with smugglers, promised her to pay Rs 5,000 for a trip if she delivered the substance from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai where local contacts would collect it.

The railway police were checking Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express soon after it arrived from Visakhapatnam when they inspected Laxmi’s bags and found the substance, which was worth over Rs 4.8 lakh, said GRP Secunderabad Division Deputy Superintendent of Police S Rajendra Prasad.

He said Laxmi agreed to deliver the material in Mumbai without informing her two children. “We have informed the matter to her family after she was arrested. We have also told them the name of the person who motivated her in smuggling marijuana,” he said.

Peddlers from the two metros were purchasing the substance at Rs 2,000 a kg on the AOB and later selling it in their cities at higher prices. They were selling one kg of the substance at Rs 15,000 in Mumbai while in Delhi, where the demand was higher, the substance was being sold at Rs 20,000 per kg, an official said.

3 women among 6 persons nabbed

Three women were among six persons nabbed on Monday by the Prohibition and Excise Department on charges of possessing marijuana.

As many as 29.5 kg of marijuana were recovered from the arrested persons – Achutha Rao, a native of GK Veedhi mandal of Visakhapatnam, Kishore Singh alias Satta Kishore of Dhoolpet, Vamshee Krishna of Upper Dhoolpet, Ganja Kishore and Tulja Bhai, both residents of Lower Dhoolpet and Arun from Karwan, said Excise Assistant Superintendent N Anji Reddy.

Some of the arrested persons were allegedly involved in selling illicitly distilled liquor earlier. He said a hunt was on to nab Bujji Babu from Visakhapatnam and Pavan Singh, Aruna Bhai, Gullu Singh and Saraswati Bhai, all residents of Dhoolpet.

“We kept a vigil on notorious marijuana sellers in Dhoolpet from last one week and detected 10 cases,” he added.