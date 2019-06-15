Marijuana worth nearly Rs. 2 crore seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 2:39 pm 2:49 pm

Hyderabad: The city zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday intercepted a cargo lorry in the outskirts of Hyderabad and found 944.7 kg of marijuana.

The substance was packed in small packets, concealed under the load of tender coconuts. The value of the contraband is about Rs1.88 crore and it was sourced from the Andhra- Telangana border area.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the case. The vehicle was intercepted at LB Nagar. Further investigation is in progress.

