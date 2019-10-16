Mark My World, Roll Call please in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: Mark My Word, Roll Call & Nimble Mind impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Vijays Maestro (Gopal Singh) 1-2, 600/46, strode out well. Somerset (RB) 1-3, 600/47, well in hand. Ace Misile (RB) 1-2, 600/46, not extended. Yogya (App) 1-1, 600/45, unextended. City Of Wisdom (Deepak Singh) & All Star General (Khurshad Alam) 1-3, 600/47, pair handy. 2y-(Total Gallery/Pretty Lights) (Kunal) & Berkeley (App) 1-2, 600/45, pair shaped well.

1000m:

2y-(Arazan/Queen’s Collection) (Rohit Kumar) & Curcumin (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair finished level.

1200m:

Wave Rider (Koushik) 1-33, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Mark My Word (Nakhat Singh) 1-29, 1000/1-12, 800/58, 600/43, impressed. Roll Call (Koushik) & Nimble Mind (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/59, 600/44, a fit pair.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.