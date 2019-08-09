Mark your dates for weekend KLIS tours

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Tourism Department is all set to offer weekend special package tour to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme from Hyderabad. The bus service will be launched this Saturday with tourists getting to visit Medigadda barrage, Kannepally pumphouse and Annaram barrage besides Kaleshwaram temple, Thousand Pillar Temple and Goddess Bhadrakali temple in Warangal city.

The bus will depart from Hyderabad at 9 pm every Saturday and return to Hyderabad at 10 pm on Sunday. The package tariff will be Rs 1,800 per adult and Rs 1,440 per child, which includes transportation by a Volvo AC coach and refreshing facility at the department’s Haritha Hotel in Kaleshwaram.

Announcing the package at the Secretariat on Friday, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said the Kaleshwaram project, aimed at irrigating about 45 lakh acres, was attracting nationwide attention. “Many people want to witness the magnificent project brimming with water. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also gave his approval for the tourism project, enabling access to public to witness the project operations,” he said.

The Minister also shared his plans to launch a boating facility at Kaleshwaram. He said the much-awaited Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme would also be completed shortly and would be turned into a tourist spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter