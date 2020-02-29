Markets nosedive over coronavirus concerns

By | Published: 12:15 am 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Continuing its downward spiral for the sixth straight session, Sensex plummeted 1,448 points on Friday following a global sell-off as investors feared over the impact of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

After nosediving over 1,525 points during the day, the market ended 1,448.37 points, or 3.64 per cent, lower at 38,297.29. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 431.55 points or 3.71 per cent to end at 11,201.75. Indian stocks suffer worst week in four years while rupee hits six-month low tumbling 55 paise to 72.16 per US dollar.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended up to 3.71 per cent lower. Stock exchanges in Europe plunged up to 4 per cent in their morning sessions. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,190.95 points, its largest one-day fall in history.

No near-term recovery

Explaining the crisis situation, Bala Prabhala, an independent financial analyst, said, “The virus outbreak has impacted 40 countries. Only Africa and South America are less impacted. The economic fallout in India will be felt in the next 1-2 quarters. Earnings have to pick up during this period and inflation has to come down. There is a sharp fall in the stock market and the fall can continue over the next few weeks. There wouldn’t be a ‘V’ shape recovery. It will continue to be weak for some more time.”

He further added, Auto is moving towards BS VI compliance and has remained weak. Banking and financial sectors are also going to be affected. India is a part of the global economy and if the global recession happens, India will be impacted. Though less affected, but will be a part of it. Healthwise, India may contain the virus as it entered into summer, but there is going to be an economic impact.

Satish Kantheti, joint managing director, Zen Money, said, “The chances of Indian stock and financial markets to remain impacted will depend on the incidence of the disease in the country. If it directly affects India, risk will be even higher. So far the impact on the Indian bourses has been primarily due to the impact on the global economy. When foreign institutional investors (FIIs) see a problem, they go for sell-offs. India will have some weightage in the emerging markets. If the FIIs begin to sell from emerging markets, India will also have some exposure. India is a part of the FII selling. The perceived recovery that India was anticipating in the last one-two years, that recovery will get postponed now.”

He added, “The crisis, which was initially perceived to be localised to China is impacting global markets. Asian stock markets such as Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan were initially impacted. But now we see Iran, Italy and US also showing an affect. The panic is spreading across the word and is no more China-centric.”

Indian markets have been in red in the past. In 2007-08, when there was global financial crisis, and in 2011-12 when there was European crisis (because of the Greek debt crisis), followed by IL&FS driven-crisis during July 2018, there have been steep fall in the market. The percentage fall is similar now but only point fall could be high.

According to Crux president Vikas Singh, “There is a crisis. What was seen as a localised issue has now engulfed six continents. India is comparatively an insulated economy and largely domestic-led, so the country’s stock market will be less impacted than others. However, for the last one week, the market has seen a fall. The markets are affected by sentiment and the sentiment is bad. Auto and electronics will be affected. Travel restrictions will impact the IT industry. GDP numbers will be a benchmark to understand the direction of the market.”

Global impact

Government spending to tackle the crisis is likely to go up, but it is unlikely that the increasing spending will compensate for decline in private consumption and investment. Many global firms are providing updates, which are pointing towards lower growth in sales as well as earnings.

Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices (IASCC) co-founder Anil K Sood says, “I would expect COVID 19 to have negative impact on global economic growth, as trade, manufacturing as well as services activity gets disrupted. It may even get stalled for some time, as China and other Asian countries recover. The negative impact will not only come from disruption of activity, I expect the productivity also to go down, as people and organisations spend increased amount of their time on containing the virus or its adverse impact.”

“Given that we fear the crisis to assume pandemic proportions, the negative economic impact is likely to be across many nations – developed, emerging as well as resource rich (e.g., oil producers) nations. We also expect it to have negative impact on financial sector, as some of the small and sub-investment grade borrowers may not be able to meet their debt obligations in time. We expect the central banks to pump in liquidity, which may cause some of the asset prices to inflate further, particularly government securities,” points out IASCC chief.

Indian economy

As for India, the nation is likely to experience a negative impact, as disruption in imports from China, Korea and Japan will adversely impact the domestic manufacturing value-chain, says Anil Sood.

If investors start looking for safe haven assets and currencies, there could be rupee depreciation, which in turn will result in importing inflation, given that a large share of Indian imports are denominated in dollars. There could be a positive impact on petroleum product prices, as the global oil prices are expected to fall. However, the exporters may not benefit from fall in rupee, unless the demand for Indian exports increases, which is unlikely as India is largely a price-sensitive and value-adding exporter.

