Markook Sarpanch elated after receiving CM KCR’s call

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made a phone call to Ayyagari Bhaskar, Sarpanch of Markook, a mandal headquarters under Gajwel being represented by the Chief Minister, on Monday.

“Bhaskar, Bagunnava? (Bhaskar, how are you?)” the CM enquired about his wellbeing. Stating that they would soon inaugurate the Kondapochamma Sagar project, the Chief Minister said that they would fill the project to the brim.

“We want to celebrate it like a festival with a strong 1,500 gathering,” Rao said and asked the Sarpanch to arrange a lunch for over 1,500 people.

Since Kondapochamma Sagar project is located close to Markook, the Chief Minister said that they would take up a public garden on the premises of the project with an aim to create a recreation place for tourists coming from across the State.

Enquiring about the development works needed to be taken up in Markook, Rao said he would grant Rs 5 crore to take up all the works in the village.

Asking him to make arrangements for the inauguration of Kondapochamma Sagar, Rao further asked him to make arrangements for laying foundation stones for Rythu Vedika and Model Gram Panchayat. The Sarpanch was on cloud nine as he got the phone call from the Chief Minister. “I will never forget this moment until my last breath,” Bhaskar said.

